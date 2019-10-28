Ohio State Marching Band Wows With SpongeBob SquarePants Halftime Show

Sports can be stressful, but halftime shows are always there to pick fans up. From the Super Bowl to local leagues, a short break can liven up fans as well as players when a halftime show comes in. For college sports, this break is doubly important for marching bands, and it seems one university is going viral for their most recent performance.

After all, a band doesn’t cover the hits of SpongeBob SquarePants and not gain fame. That is exactly what the Ohio State Marching Band has learned after they did a cartoony melody at a game over the weekend.

According to reports, the halftime show took place over the weekend when Ohio State took on Wisconsin. The football team took the win 38-7, and netizens are wondering if their band’s halftime show is what led them to victory.

As you can see above, the Ohio State Marching Band put together a show which featured some classic songs from SpongeBob SquarePants. The first track began as expected with the show’s iconic theme song. The band formed the shape of a boat on water before the crowd caught on to the song. The audience then sang along as the marching band formed into SpongeBob himself, and the show only got better from there.

A slew of songs were put in the medley from “Goofy Goober Rock” to “The FUN Song” and “Ripped Pants”. All in all, ten songs are shown in the video which fans will recognize. Sadly, the music SpongeBob SquarePants used for its own halftime show years ago wasn’t included, but maybe the marching band can recreate the show some day down the line. “Sweet Victory” will forever be a classic to fans of the Nickelodeon show, and it made a big comeback last year. Following the death of SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenberg, the NFL included a brief clip of the “Sweet Victory” performance during its Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

