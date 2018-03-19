‘SpongeBob SquarePants’: Krusty Krab vs Chum Bucket Meme Goes Viral

Spongebob Squarepants continues to generate the internet’s favorite memes.

The latest meme template sees social media users overlaying something preferred over the marquee of the Krusty Krab — the restaurant where Spongebob works — over its inferior rival, pasted atop the Chum Bucket, the opposing restaurant owned and operated by longtime Mr. Krabs rival Plankton.

It’s the latest meme template to come out of the long-running Nicktoon, airing on Nickelodeon since 1999, which also gave rise to the “Savage Patrick” meme that has most recently been used to meme-ify the newest Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

I hope no one did this yet pic.twitter.com/GGdxBN4WyF — big tuna (@SpamBeesly) March 15, 2018

Snapchat Krusty Krab vs Chum Bucket. Don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/B9aWPAWxzr — Matt Juarez (@JuarezMatt) March 17, 2018

Don’t @ me #Jackson_RYS18 pic.twitter.com/K29ldH432M — J A Q U A N ?|J S U 2 1 (@601quan) March 16, 2018

the only comparison that matters pic.twitter.com/mMJbfgccFf — aliyah (@aliyahburrell) March 16, 2018

When your just stating the facts don’t @ me #krustykrabvschumbucket pic.twitter.com/zqrZB7s5rD — TheLis (@TheLis97) March 18, 2018

A spongebob meme to determine which spongebob meme is better ? pic.twitter.com/WbTig0ql35 — CJ Reese (@cjreese98) March 18, 2018

Grading Spongebob memes within a Spongebob meme: pic.twitter.com/N0m1QB8GFt — Maximilian Castelli (@MSCastelli) March 18, 2018