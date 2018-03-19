TV Shows

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’: Krusty Krab vs Chum Bucket Meme Goes Viral

Spongebob Squarepants continues to generate the internet’s favorite memes.

The latest meme template sees social media users overlaying something preferred over the marquee of the Krusty Krab — the restaurant where Spongebob works — over its inferior rival, pasted atop the Chum Bucket, the opposing restaurant owned and operated by longtime Mr. Krabs rival Plankton.

It’s the latest meme template to come out of the long-running Nicktoon, airing on Nickelodeon since 1999, which also gave rise to the “Savage Patrick” meme that has most recently been used to meme-ify the newest Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

