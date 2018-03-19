‘SpongeBob SquarePants’: Krusty Krab vs Chum Bucket Meme Goes Viral

Spongebob Squarepants continues to generate the internet’s favorite memes.
The latest meme template sees social media users overlaying something preferred over the marquee of the Krusty Krab — the restaurant where Spongebob works — over its inferior rival, pasted atop the Chum Bucket, the opposing restaurant owned and operated by longtime Mr. Krabs rival Plankton.
It’s the latest meme template to come out of the long-running Nicktoon, airing on Nickelodeon since 1999, which also gave rise to the “Savage Patrick” meme that has most recently been used to meme-ify the newest Avengers: Infinity War trailer.
Fight me ??♀️ #krustykrab #chumbucket #spongebobmeme pic.twitter.com/d7KzxMKez5— Jasmine (@_jasminemprince) March 18, 2018
I hope no one did this yet pic.twitter.com/GGdxBN4WyF— big tuna (@SpamBeesly) March 15, 2018
Snapchat Krusty Krab vs Chum Bucket. Don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/B9aWPAWxzr— Matt Juarez (@JuarezMatt) March 17, 2018
Facts #krustykrab pic.twitter.com/YUkNKxR8zF— Alyssa-Lea (@alyssaxlea) March 17, 2018
Finally one we can agree on 100% #krustykrab pic.twitter.com/tutkSMIt11— Joe (@JOE_CONTRERAS_) March 17, 2018
ok but…real deal pic.twitter.com/fuqCOHlo6F— val (@valerievazz) March 17, 2018
This isn’t even debatable #krustykrab #chumbucket pic.twitter.com/rQyXJYLtzU— carly (@gtfocarlyy) March 18, 2018
Facts‼️ pic.twitter.com/8X8FYNP1Wj— Cody Freeman (@CFree22_) March 15, 2018
Big Facts @littlecaesars #krustykrab pic.twitter.com/cppxIMCgDR— Rodriguez (@PIT_AB84) March 18, 2018
McDonald’s ain’t got nothing on in-n-out ? #krustykrab #vs #chumbucket ? pic.twitter.com/3tYoLh8JAz— Mahlet (@iammahlet) March 18, 2018
Don’t @ me #Jackson_RYS18 pic.twitter.com/K29ldH432M— J A Q U A N ?|J S U 2 1 (@601quan) March 16, 2018
the only comparison that matters pic.twitter.com/mMJbfgccFf— aliyah (@aliyahburrell) March 16, 2018
If we’re honest ??♀️ pic.twitter.com/FTyOsdN5wx— Marina Preciado (@oxminaox) March 16, 2018
Fax pic.twitter.com/delGfc9YAf— Cash (@CashNastyGaming) March 16, 2018
Period . pic.twitter.com/8l284UACtv— Gokuuuu (@GokugotJuice) March 17, 2018
When your just stating the facts don’t @ me #krustykrabvschumbucket pic.twitter.com/zqrZB7s5rD— TheLis (@TheLis97) March 18, 2018
A spongebob meme to determine which spongebob meme is better ? pic.twitter.com/WbTig0ql35— CJ Reese (@cjreese98) March 18, 2018
Grading Spongebob memes within a Spongebob meme: pic.twitter.com/N0m1QB8GFt— Maximilian Castelli (@MSCastelli) March 18, 2018
The Krusty Krab vs Chum Bucket meme everybody is secretly thinking about but too scared to say #KrustykrabvsChumBucket pic.twitter.com/76iiGsUx1i— Alex Calig (@ASVPxCalig) March 18, 2018