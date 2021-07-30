Divers Just Discovered a Real-Life SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star in the Ocean

✖

SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star were discovered chilling in the ocean by a team of divers. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had an underwater vessel that took a picture of a real-life yellow sponge and pink starfish duo near Retriever Seamount. Marine biologist Christopher Mah shared the image on Twitter and people couldn’t stop talking about the discovery. Only 200 miles away from New York City, down a mile, there sat the spitting image of the popular Nickelodeon characters. In scientific terms, the sponge is the Hertwigia and the starfish is a Chondraster. Interestingly enough, the coloring being so close is a happy surprise because those are not the naturally occurring hues of these organisms. Take a peek at what the Bikini Bottom transplants look like down below:

Over on the entertainment side of things, SpongeBob has gotten a couple of different spinoffs on Paramount+. Both Kamp Koral and The Patrick Star Show have been in the spotlight. ViacomCBS seemed excited to be introducing these shows to the public last year during the announcement.

*laugh* I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m pic.twitter.com/fffKNKMFjP — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 27, 2021

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” Netflix vice president of original animation Melissa Cobb wrote in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

“Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal,” Brian Robbins, President, Nickelodeon added. “The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially. The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.”

