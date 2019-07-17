SpongeBob SquarePants Renewed for Season 13 at Nickelodeon

The lovable, animated sponge from under the sea will continue to thrill people of all ages for the foreseeable future as it has been announced the Nickelodeon has renewed SpongeBob SquarePants for Season 13. The television show has spawned a number of video games, films, and other media, and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The renewal for Season 13 comes after the airing of Spongebob’s Big Birthday Blowout on Friday, July 12th. The hybrid live-action/animated special drew 2.2 million viewers when it aired across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons, according to Nickelodeon. In the special, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) played live-action versions of their characters in addition to reprising their animated roles.

What’s better than 12 seasons of SpongeBob? 13 seasons! https://t.co/JafthseITa — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) July 17, 2019

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 13 will, as usual, feature the voices of the above cast and Vince Waller and Marc Ceccarelli will both serve as showrunners on the upcoming season. It’s unclear exactly when the 13-episode 13th season will air, but there’s a high likelihood that we find out at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 — which begins this week.

Here’s how Nickelodeon describes SpongeBob SquarePants:

“The character-driven toon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny), an incurably optimistic and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends. Dwelling a few fathoms beneath the tropical isle of Bikini Atoll in the sub-surface city of Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob lives in a two-story pineapple. Instead of taking the logical approach to everyday challenges, SpongeBob approaches life in a wayward and unconventional way. Whether searching for the ultimate spatula to perfect his burger flipping technique at the Krusty Krab, or just hanging out with his best friend Patrick (an amiable starfish), SpongeBob’s good intentions and overzealous approach to life usually create chaos in his underwater world.”