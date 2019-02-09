SpongeBob SquarePants’ “Sweet Victory” Streams See Huge Increase After Super Bowl

In the wake of a cameo appearance at Super Bowl LIII, SpongeBob SquarePants’ “Sweet Victory” has gained an astronomical surge in online streams. Billboard Magazine reports online streams of the rock ballad have surged upwards of 566 percent in the United States.

According to Nielsen Music, “Sweet Victory” recorded 310,000 streams on February 3rd and 4th — the day of and immediately after the NFL’s Big Game — in contrast to 46,000 streams on February 1st and 2nd.

Originally written and performed by David Glen Eisley, “Sweet Victory” eventually found itself in an episode of Nickelodeon‘s SpongeBob Squarepants called “Band Geeks” and the rest is history.

Immediately after the death of SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg, fans took to social media to organize a petition in an effort to get the NFL to recognize the classic cartoon moment during this year’s big game. As of kickoff this past Sunday, the petition had over 1.2 million signatures.

“As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg—the creator of Spongebob Sqaurepants—has passed away recently,” petition organizer Isreal Colunga said online. “As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show.”

Though “Sweet Victory” wasn’t performed entirely, Nickelodeon did send over a brand-new clip of some of the show’s characters introduce hip-hop artist Travis Scott before he started rapping “Sicko Mode.” Released last August, “Sicko Mode” charted atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a week before hovering in the top ten for a total of 17 weeks.

