Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Trailer Reveals a Voyager Favorite’s Return

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5, the final season of the animated comedy series. The trailer features plenty of familiar faces from the U.S.S. Cerritos crew, and reveals the return of Star Trek: Voyager‘s Harry Kim — or is that Harry Kims? Harrys Kim? — to the Star Trek universe. In the trailer’s final scene, the former member of the U.S.S. Voyager‘s crew is aghast to see that myriad versions of himself are all still ensigns, referencing a running in-joke among Star Trek fans over Kim’s lack of promotion throughout Voyager‘s seven-year journey home through the Delta Quadrant.

The trailer is framed by Captain Freeman reflecting on how competent and well-adjusted her crew has been recently. This is, of course, followed by a series fo scenes depicting the crew getting into all sorts of misadventures and interpersonal conflicts, as is their way. You can see it all for yourself in the Star Trek: Lower Decks trailer embedded above.

Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Mariner (Tawny Newsome) in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5

What to Expect from Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5

The Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 trailer seems to show several storylines and plot points hinted at during ComicBook’s conversation with the Lower Decks crew, including showrunner Mike McMahan and members of the show’s voice cast, during San Diego Comic-Con. Those plots include an episode dealing with the complicated romance between Beckett Mariner and her Andorian crewmate, Jennifer Sh’reyan, as well as another storyline digging deeper into Orion culture.

“I really love the Jennifer episode… I love the stuff Tendi gets to do this season,” Tawny Newsome, who voices Mariner, said at the time. “It really warms my heart the way this show… this 22-minute nonsense show… is the one that has advanced Orion canon so much. As a rabid fan, no other show has given as much to the Orion culture, so it’s wild that we’ve expanded that.”

Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi in season 5 of Lower Decks streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Paramount+

Meanwhile, Kim’s appearance in the trailer follows through on McMahan’s promise about significant cameos in Lower Decks‘ final season. “There’s also some classic legacy cameos this season that are pretty bonkers,” he said. “They’re sort of sprinkled throughout, but since we had a head’s up that this would be our last, we started going to the wish list and everyone wanted to be on. It was pretty wild. I was sure we weren’t going to get everyone, but you’ll see some familiar faces this season.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero as the junior officers and Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman as the Cerritos bridge crew.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 premieres on Paramount+ on October 24th with two new episodes. For those who may want to catch up with the series, Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 is currently streaming for free on YouTube. The Cerritos crew will embark on new adventures in the Star Trek: Lower Decks comic book series launching in November.