Star Trek: Picard Easter Egg Allows Viewers to Get Mocked by Q

Star Trek fans have no doubt wondered what it would be like if they got the chance to chat up one of their favorite characters. From Janeway to Spock, the franchise has tons of characters to root for, and a few beloved villains fall on that list. And now, a little Star Trek: Picard Easter egg has given fans the chance to chat with Q himself.

The whole thing came to light when the show’s second season rolled out its fifth episode. It was there Q, as played by John de Lancie, carried on his contact with Adam Soong. Q is eager to turn the geneticist into an ally while Picard works to save the universe’s timeline. And in trying to woo Soong, he sends his card to the scientist with a phone number attached.

The number happens to be 323-634-5667, and it did not take long for fans to try calling the digits. And to our eternal delight, the call connects to Q in real-life. Even if it is just an automated message. You can read Q’s voicemail welcome below:

“Hello! You have reached the Q Continuum. We are unable to get to the phone right now because we are busy living in a plane of existence your feeble, mortal mind cannot possibly comprehend.

Furthermore, it’s pointless to leave a message, because we of course already knew that you would call, and we simply do not care. Have a nice day.”

As you can see, the little gag came preparedknowing fans would call Q in hopes of contacting the beloved baddie. Star Trek: Picard thought ahead, and fans are eager to see where de Lancie will take the character next. So if you aren’t caught up on his comeback, you can stream Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+ right now!

