Star Trek Spinoff for Fan-Favorite Voyager Character Gets Promising Update After 94% RT Series Cancellation

The Star Trek franchise has long since proven itself one of sci-fi’s most beloved and long-running franchises, having appealed to audiences around the world for generations. However, its longevity unfortunately hasn’t translated to smooth sailing for Star Trek, as it has endured periods of diminished relevance over the years, owing mostly to lulls in the production of exciting new stories. Its success in recent years has seen some Star Trek shows earn lofty praise, with one of the latest, Star Trek: Prodigy, earning an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sadly, this wasn’t enough to stop Netflix from axing the animated show, but that disappointment isn’t without a silver lining.

When asked about the cancellation of Star Trek: Prodigy, Kate Mulgrew, the star of Star Trek: Voyager and a franchise icon, offered an intriguing update on a project many thought was long dead. Speaking with TrekMovie at an event for the upcoming Starfleet Academy series, Mulgrew addressed previous talk about a Janeway spin-off, which seemed to fizzle out, explaining that the original pitch didn’t “make sense” to her. She then revealed that “Alex [Kurtzman] and I are talking”, divulging that the potential Janeway spin-off isn’t as dead as it had previously been considered. Talking about the spin-off, she went on to add, “I just think that it’s very, very important to adhere to what we’re doing here, which is the message of hope, the mission of promise, excitement, danger… I’d like to go back to that, but only if it’s excellent.”

Obviously, the news that a Star Trek spin-off following Kathryn Janeway could still happen is massively exciting. Janeway remains not just one of the standout figures of Voyager, but one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise, and Mulgrew’s carefully considered explanation about what a potential spin-off would need only proved even more insightful. She has clearly given much thought to Janeway’s story and what it means to fans, and is seemingly eager to deliver, as long as it stays true to the character.

Mulgrew’s return as Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy earned her an Emmy nomination, and while the critical acclaim is deserved, it’s easily matched by fans’ hope to see more of the character. Janeway was also featured in a trailer for Starfleet Academy, which paid homage to iconic characters and moments from the franchise. The character’s legacy and continued popularity are evident, so it makes sense to pursue a spin-off in the vein of the successful Star Trek: Picard.

While the new team at Paramount Skydance’s views on more Star Trek projects remain to be seen, Alex Kurtzman has hinted that work has already begun on other entries into the franchise. It’s entirely possible that one of these could be a Janeway spin-off in the early stages, and that’s a prospect that is likely to excite many fans. Whether or not it will fully materialize remains to be seen, but Mulgrew’s encouraging update and willingness to speak at length about it are undoubtedly incredibly exciting.

