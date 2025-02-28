7 Star Wars Characters We Need to See in Andor Season 2

Andor Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in less than two months, and fans can likely expect a number of recognizable characters to appear in support of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor. A prequel to the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor aired its first season in 2022 and follows the beginnings of revolution before Cassian crossed paths with Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso. Andor Season 2 will cover a period of four years, concluding the story Season 1 started as rebellion sweeps through the galaxy. In addition to Luna’s Cassian, Andor Season 2 will see several familiar faces returning including Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona’s Bix Caleen, Denise Gough’s Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller’s Syril Karn, Varada Sethu’s Cinta Kaz, and Faye Marsay’s Vel Sartha, but who else should appear?

The Star Wars franchise is no stranger to surprise cameos and bringing in characters from past projects. Accordingly, Andor Season 2 presents the perfect opportunity to bring back even more figures from Rogue One. The following seven Star Wars characters have also been confirmed, or deemed likely, to appear in Andor Season 2.

Orson Krennic

Rogue One introduced Orson Krennic in live action as the head of the Imperial Military Department of Advanced Weapons Research, overseeing the Death Star’s construction and eventual operation. Portrayed by Ben Mendolsohn, Krennic did not appear in Andor Season 1, but the newly released Andor Season 2 trailer confirms that Krennic will feature in the final chapter of the show’s story, revealing the character stationed on the Death Star. His involvement was previously reported in June 2024. Given the large-scale revolution at the center of Season 2, it makes sense for Krennic to serve as a major adversary for the rebels. Despite Krennic’s death in Rogue One, the Disney+ series has the opportunity to further develop Mendolsohn’s villain prior to Rogue One‘s narrative.

Saw Gerrera

Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera made his live-action Star Wars debut in Rogue One after making his debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Whitaker reprised his role in Andor Season 1 and is officially slated to return in Andor Season 2. Saw appears multiple times in the Andor Season 2 trailer, hinting that he will take on a much bigger role in the show’s events. At the end of the trailer, Saw can be heard emphatically saying, “Remember this moment. You’re right here, and you’re ready to fight.” Star Wars fans should be excited to see more of the character as he works alongside Cassian and the resistance fighters.

K-2SO

The security droid K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk, first appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. K-2SO served as a useful ally to the rebels in the film, Cassian Andor’s pal, and he bravely sacrificed himself to help Jyn steal the Death Star plans. Fans of the character are in luck because K-2SO will appear in Andor Season 2, bringing back his sarcastic personality and technological skills. The Season 2 trailer briefly shows K-2SO, confirming his involvement in the story, though it isn’t known exactly how much he will appear. K-2SO’s return is an exciting development for Andor Season 2, as the prequel can delve more into the droid’s backstory and friendship with Cassian.

Galen Erso

Mads Mikkelson’s Galen Erso has not been confirmed to feature in Andor Season 2, however, the Rogue One character would be a sensible inclusion in the series. In Rogue One, Jyn’s father assisted the rebels despite his work on the Death Star. Galen was killed near the end of the movie but his built-in sabotage of the Death Star greatly aided the resistance’s eventual victory. With the Death Star in the picture, Andor Season 2 could see the return of Galen before he first abandoned the project. Star Wars has repeatedly featured cameos of recognizable characters in its projects, thus it’s possible Galen will appear in a small role in Andor Season 2.

Grand Moff Tarkin

Rogue One took a surprising path when it incorporated Grand Moff Tarkin in its story. Portrayed by Peter Cushing in the original Star Wars trilogy, Tarkin was created using CGI of the late actor’s likeness, while Guy Henry served as the stand-in on set and the same strategy could facilitate the character’s inclusion in Andor Season 2. Tarkin was a major player in the Death Star’s construction and operation, so it would be fitting to feature him in Andor Season 2. Tarkin frequently collaborated with Krennic during his Star Wars tenure, and the confirmed appearance of the latter makes Tarkin’s involvement in Andor Season 2 seem all the more probable. Moreover, Tarkin serves as a landmark of an older Star Wars era, so the character could inject an air of nostalgia in Andor Season 2.

Mon Mothma

Mon Mothma, played by Genevieve O’Reilly, served as a major character in Andor Season 1, organizing the Rebel Alliance in the effort to restore democracy to the galaxy. The Chandrilan politician previously featured in Rogue One and 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Andor’s Season 2 trailer officially confirms that Mothma will reappear in the show following a small role in the Disney+ series Ahsoka in 2023. Mothma is poised to play a key role in the resistance’s scheme against the Empire. Star Wars fans should look forward to discovering more about this character, who was one of the driving forces behind the rebellion.

Darth Vader

A Darth Vader appearance in Andor Season 2 may seem farfetched, but there’s a real chance it could materialize. The most infamous villain in all of Star Wars and perhaps movie history, Darth Vader surprised fans with a brief, yet imposing, cameo in Rogue One. The so-called “hallway scene” depicted Vader slashing through a group of rebels in a pitch-black corridor, with only the red glow of lightsaber guiding his way. Although Vader’s amazing Rogue One moment would be hard to top, Andor Season 2 could be ripe for another cameo. It’s already confirmed that the Death Star will feature prominently in Season 2, thus it only makes sense for Darth Vader to make a brief showing at some point to emphasize the threat of the Empire.

Andor Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on April 22nd.