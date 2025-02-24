Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Has a Very Surprising Release Schedule

In case you were wondering, streaming services still have absolutely no standard in place for releasing TV shows. That’s not always a bad thing, but it is undoubtedly frustrating for fans, with seemingly every show following a different release strategy. Disney+ is perhaps the least consistent when it comes to release patterns; just look at the plans for Daredevil: Born Again.

The second and final season of acclaimed Star Wars series Andor is another Disney+ series charting its own release path. On Monday, Disney released the teaser trailer for Andor Season 2, as well as the release schedule, which will see the 12-episode season released over the span of just four weeks.

Andor‘s second installment is broken into four distinct “chapters,” which are comprised of three episodes each. Each week, beginning on April 22nd, Disney+ will release a full chapter, which means three episodes are debuting at a time. That’s basically a whole Star Wars movie every week for an entire month.

The first season of Andor had a similar structure in terms of the story being broken into multiple story arcs, but the release schedule wasn’t built around those arcs. The first three episodes of the series were released all at once, then it was an episode-per-week structure through the end of the season.

Regardless of how it’s released, the second season of Andor is going to fill in a crucial part of the overall Star Wars story, especially as it pertains to the start of the rebellion. The series follows Cassian Andor’s journey to actually become a Rebel leader, and ultimately sacrifice his own life on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star (which took place in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

“One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries,” creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy said in a statement. “They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”

Are you looking forward to the premiere of Andor Season 2 in April? What do you think of the show's new release schedule?