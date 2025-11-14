Star Wars’ Best TV Show Recast One Fan-Favorite Character in the Wildest Way (& Totally Saved Ahsoka Season 2)

Tony Gilroy’s Andor is undoubtedly the best Star Wars TV show to date, an epic drama that explores the cost of fighting against fascism. It’s praised for the sheer quality of its cast, with every single actor giving a breathtaking performance in response to incredibly well-written dialogue and scenes. But, surprisingly, it turns out that Andor was almost rather different; a major recast was implemented at the last minute, one that had massive repercussions for the ongoing Star Wars franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rory McCann (of Game of Thrones fame) almost made his Star Wars debut in Andor season 1, originally cast as the Ferrix citizen Brasso who became one of Cassian Andor’s closest friends. This surprising news was revealed by Andor star Joplin Sibtain on the Star Wars Sessions podcast, when he explained that McCann even came in to begin filming.

“The first day of filming, the guy playing Brasso played The Hound in Game of Thrones. They shot some of his scenes. He’s 6 foot 6, and I’m 6 foot 3. But he did his knee in. He was on his way to work, it was very icy at that time, he slipped up and did his knee in.” “He just had a limp and he went to work. They did a scan on it and the consultant said ‘If you don’t have this operated on, you’re gonna not be able to walk.’”

Sibtain originally played a different character, but he was offered the part of Brasso in light of McCann’s injury. “They reshot it. They did a lot with The Hound’s face, they had to superimpose my face on [him],” he explained. It’s testimony to Andor‘s quality that the CGI hadn’t even been noticed.

Andor’s Brasso Recast Saved Ahsoka Season 2

This was not the end of Rory McCann’s Star Wars story, though. McCann has joined Ahsoka season 2 as a recast Baylan Skoll, taking on the role of the dark Jedi after Ray Stevenson’s sad passing in 2023. It’s hard to think of anyone more appropriate for the recast, given the physical similarities between the two actors and their close friendship. There are even reports that Stevenson’s widow has given her blessing on the recast, making it all the more touching.

But this would have been absolutely impossible had McCann actually appeared on-screen as Brasso. Star Wars does occasionally reuse actors (Andy Serkis played both Supreme Leader Snoke in the sequel trilogy and Andor‘s Kino Loy), but not in notable roles where a person’s face is seen. Ahsoka season 2 is under intense pressure to do justice to the Baylan Skoll plot in honor of Stevenson, and it wouldn’t have been possible to do so without Rory McCann.

It’s so strange to realize that an unfortunate accident in late 2020 or early 2021 changed the course of both Andor and Ahsoka – and for the better, no less. Even more remarkable is the fact this news has gone unreported for so long, only breaking now because of Sibtain’s interview. It’s almost as though it was according to the will of the Force.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!