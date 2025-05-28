Star Wars: Ahsoka’s Rory McCann Breaks Silence on Taking Over Baylan Skoll

Play video

Star Wars: Ahsoka star Rory McCann opens up about taking over the role of Baylan Skoll for the show’s second season. In an interview with ComicBook to promote his new film Tornado (which is out in theaters on May 30th), the actor shared his thoughts on replacing the late Ray Stevenson and continuing the character’s journey on Ahsoka Season 2. He also discussed his lightsaber training, crediting his experience portraying the Hound on Game of Thrones with helping him prepare for sword fighting in the galaxy far, far away. McCann is excited about joining the franchise.

“I think it’s the right decision to carry on his storyline, not just cut it off,” he said about playing Baylan Skoll. “We’ve done it before with other things. I hope the fans embrace it and I’ll do my best. I’m just starting now, so I’m just trying to be in the right zone for doing it. It’s pretty bloody exciting. I mean, I remember being a kid with my dad, going to the first one probably in the late ’70s and ’80s. Now I’m training with a lightsaber at night, so it’s pretty exciting.”

McCann then shifted gears to his lightsaber training. “Thrones has really helped with that. Same kind of moves, same blocking,” he said. “Doesn’t have the same sexy sound though. Oh, my God … Lightsabers are lighter, but having said that, the Thrones swords were stunt swords and you’ve got to pretend that they’re three times heavier than they are. But it’s all pretend, really. It’s all very exciting.”

Stevenson portrayed Baylan on Ahsoka Season 1, which was released shortly after the actor’s passing. Many fans considered Baylan to be one of the show’s most compelling characters. Back in January, it was reported that McCann had been cast to take over the role, a development that was confirmed during Star Wars Celebration Japan in April.

While Ahsoka Season 2 does not have a release date yet, it is currently in production. Star Rosario Dawson has been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses that tease her physically demanding performance. Official details about what’s in store are being kept under wraps, though it has been confirmed that Hayden Christensen is once again reprising Anakin Skywalker.

Stevenson gave a memorable performance as Baylan, but McCann is correct in saying it’s the best decision to continue the character’s story. Ahsoka Season 1 left Baylan’s arc unresolved. He parted ways with his apprentice Shin Hati to follow his own path on Peridea, locating statues of the Mortis gods in the finale. That was clearly a tease for future storylines involving Baylan, and it would have been strange if the thread was dropped entirely. Recasting the role was the way to go, and McCann seems like an inspired choice to play the character. It’s clear he understands the magnitude of following Stevenson’s footsteps and will do everything in his power to deliver a captivating performance.

As fans wait to see what the Ahsoka Season 2 story will entail, McCann’s teases about his lightsaber training indicate Baylan should be involved in action sequences in some capacity. Characters such as Ahsoka, Sabine, and Shin are also on Peridea as Season 1 concludes, so there’s no shortage of potential duels Baylan could have (or perhaps he faces a different threat on his new quest). It’ll be fascinating to see how Baylan factors into the narrative and what role the Mortis gods play. Hopefully, McCann is able to put his stamp on the role and carve out his own legacy in the galaxy far, far away.