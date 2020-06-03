Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge Premiere Delayed to June 10th

✖

Actor Ahmed Best is making his return to the world of Star Wars for the first time since the prequel films concluded with 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with Star Wars: Jedi Temple Academy, but the figure took to Instagram to confirm that the series will push its debut to June 10th in hopes of fans being able to enjoy the show with a "better headspace" following the nation-wide protests of police brutality. The series was originally set to debut today, June 3rd, with fans only having to wait another week before getting to see Best's Jedi Knight Kelleran Beq on the competition program.

"I’m so pumped to share [Jedi Temple Challenge] with everyone," Best shared on Instagram. "The fan response at Celebration last year was the beginning of my return to the galaxy I love so much. #KelleranBeq 'The Sabered Hand' is the first Black number one lead of anything #StarWars and that is so very important to me. I’m also a #producer of the show and that makes me doubly excited to bring this thing to you."

He added, "But as a black man, a black father, a black producer and black artist I have to consider all that is happening in the world right now. Our team has decided to push the premiere of #Jeditemplechallenge until next Wednesday June 10th. Hopefully we can be in a better headspace next week to enjoy this game show. I’ve been a part of this family for twenty years and I’ve felt your support. The excitement behind #KelleranBeq has me bursting with ideas of lore and backstory. Can't wait to share all of that with you. Star Wars fans, I appreciate us."

The series is described, "Ahmed Best, known to many fans as Jar Jar Binks from the Star Wars prequels, hosts the show as a new Jedi, Master Kelleran Beq. Best guides players through three rounds of trials as they vie to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the guardians of peace and justice, the lightsaber. Accompanying Best is Mary Holland (Veep, Upright Citizens Brigade) who voices the wise-cracking protocol droid companion AD-3, and Sam Witwer, who gives a unique voice to the dark side of the Force. Witwer recently reprised his role as the voice of Darth Maul in the critically acclaimed final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge debuts on StarWarsKids.com on June 10th.

