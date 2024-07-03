Star Wars: The Acolyte Creator Debunks One Fan Theory

Star Wars: The Acolyte has offered plenty of things for the Internet to unpack, from shocking plot twists to fascinating additions to the franchise’s High Republic canon. The series’ most recent episode, “Teach/Corrupt”, was no exception, particularly with regards to the storyline involving Qimir / The Stranger (Manny Jacinto) and Osha (Amandla Stenberg). All of the duo’s scenes together in Episode 6 took place on an “Unknown Planet”, which fans instantly speculated might be Ahch-To, the planet where much of 2018’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi takes place. As The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland revealed in a new interview with Collider, the “Unknown Planet” isn’t actually Ahch-To, but it was designed to look familiar to that planet in a meaningful way.

“It’s not Ahch-To,” Headland explained. “I know it’s similar, and it was intentionally supposed to be similar in terms of terrain and feeling isolated and surrounded by water and less lush green and more rocky. But the idea is that cortosis is mined on this planet, so I don’t think that’s the case with Ahch-To. Part of the reason this is his home base is that cortosis is a very rare metal. I don’t think we say it explicitly in the show, but that’s a reason it’s not Ahch-To.”

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4th.

