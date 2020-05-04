Star Wars: The Clone Wars Reveals How Ahsoka and Darth Maul Survive Order 66

✖

Star Wars: The Clone Wars revealed how Ahsoka and Darth Maul survive Order 66. Fans had been wondering how the fan-favorite characters managed to escape death in continuity, and now they have their answer. With tensions running so high, Maul and Ahsoka have to rely on each other to get out of that scrape alive. The former Jedi makes it very clear that she doesn’t trust her newfound ally at all. In fact, the vibes kid of echo Count Dooku’s strange alliances with Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in earlier seasons. But, faced with death, they have to band together to ensure that both live to fight another day. That means, they’re going to need a plan to escape Order 66 without anyone to pursue them.

Maul is tasked with taking down the ship, which he handles with style. He makes his way to the hyperdrive room at top speed. Clone Troopers try to stop him en-route, but their efforts are futile. Maul absolutely shows the audience why he’s such a deadly encounter in previous movies and appearances. All of that force pushing is a sight to behold. The Sith makes one of the soldiers fire on his own teammate and then sends him plummeting to his doom. Maul then destroys the hyperdrive generators, which crashes the ship. And that’s the avenue for he and Ahsoka to escape.

Over on the former Jedi’s side, Jesse ends up accusing Commander Rex of treason. He shouts, “Commander Rex, you’re in violation of Order 66, I accuse you of treason against the Republic. You’ll be demoted in rank from Commander and subject to execution along with the traitor Ahsoka Tano.”

Ashoka and Rex proceede to have their own battle with the troopers. There’s an awesome moment where the bottom literally falls out from under their enemies. Ashoka is laying waste to her former comrades by pushing them into the new holes in the floor. Then Maul runs in and it’s time to get the heck out of dodge. Later, Order 66 is done, and Vader is striding through the snow as his forces come upon the icy wreckage of the ship that was carrying Maul and Ahsoka back then. He finds a lightsaber that she discarded in the drifts and looks up. The former master and apprentice are now on a collision course toward their face-off in Star Wars Rebels.

