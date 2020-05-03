Star Wars: The Clone Wars Finale Leaks on Disney+ in Some Regions

✖

To celebrate May 4th, only as Lucasfilm could, the studio decided to unleash the series finale of The Clone Wars on the national holiday for fans of the Star Wars franchise. As such, details have started to surface online as the episode has been made available in select regions across the world. As it's already May 4th in some locations on the globe — namely Australia and New Zealand — stills and clips from the finale are now flooding the internet. Full disclosure: big-time spoilers incoming! Proceed with caution if you're not one of the few that's been able to see the episode.

The spoiler-filled subreddit at r/StarWarsLeaks is in no short supply of stills in clips from the massive finale, confirming the inclusion of one character in particular. Seriously, big spoilers ahead.

As many imagined, Darth Vader makes an appearance in The Clone Wars, including a scene as the bone-chilling finale draws to a close. In fact, Vader is the last shot of the series as his reflection can be seen in the visor of a slain Clone Trooper as he walks away, bringing the series full-circle with the events immediately following Revenge of the Sith. The moment in question is entirely without Ahshoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and since the episode isn't stateside, we're unsure if she and her former master will have a showdown to end the series.

Earlier this year, Eckstein herself joined the ComicBook Nation podcast, where she revealed whether or not her character should still be considered a Jedi.

"That's a great question. I'm gonna preface this by saying this is just my opinion and how I define it because all story questions definitely should go to Dave Filoni,” Eckstein said. “Sometimes when I say stuff people think like, oh that's it she knows stuff and it's scanned in and truly this is just my opinion but in my opinion, Ahsoka was trained in the Jedi Temple, Jedi are supposed to be keepers of the peace, you know peacekeepers, and they're supposed to help people and do good and bring hope and Ahsoka takes that very seriously and she walked away from the Jedi order because her trust was broken and she no longer kind of believed and she knew what she believed but she no longer believed that they stood for that after what happened to her.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is now streaming on Disney+.

