Star Wars: The Clone Wars Scores PGA Awards Nomination

The Producers Guild of America recently revealed nominations as part of the PGA Awards' Sports, Children's, and Short Form categories, and that included a nod to the stellar Star Wars: The Clone Wars (specifically season 7). Clone Wars was nominated as part of the Outstanding Children's Program category alongside shows like Hulu's Animaniacs, HBO Max's Looney Tunes, and more (via Deadline). With how much critical and fan acclaim it received, it could very well take top honors, and we'll find out when the winners are revealed on March 20th as part of A Day with the PGA Awards Nominees special.

As for the other categories, HBO has a large presence, scoring three nominations in the Outstanding Sports Program category. In the Outstanding Short Form Program category, Better Call Saul's Employee Training series goes to battle against SNL Presents Stories From The Show, The Daily Show's Between the Scenes, and more.

You can view all of the nominations for these categories below.

Outstanding Sports Program

Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics (Season 1)

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 26)

Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe

The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED Featuring President Barack Obama

Outstanding Children’s Program

Animaniacs (Season 1)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3)

Looney Tunes Cartoons (Season 1)

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Season 7)

Outstanding Short Form Program

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler (Season 3)

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Season 5)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Season 3)

Inside Pixar: Inspired (Season 1)

SNL Presents: Stories from the Show (Season 1)

You can find the official description for Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 below.

"From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' stars Matt Lanter as 'Anakin Skywalker,' Ashley Eckstein as 'Ahsoka Tano,' Dee Bradley Baker as 'Captain Rex' and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' Katee Sackhoff as 'Bo-Katan,' and Sam Witwer as 'Maul.'"

