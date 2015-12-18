Star Wars: Did The Mandalorian's New Include a Character From The Force Awakens?

✖

Just two episodes into the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and the series has already spoiled fans with cameos. There has been a lot of chatter about the appearance of Boba Fett at the end of the first episode of the new season, but another existing Star Wars character seems to have made their way into the fold in "Chapter 10: The Passenger," though this one is far less popular than the beloved bounty hunter.

At the beginning of the latest episode, Mando is attacked and Baby Yoda is briefly kidnapped by a small creature with a metal-looking mask on its face and a hood over its head. If you thought this being looked familiar, that's because they first appeared in the Star Wars universe just a few years ago, debuting in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The guy that took Baby Yoda hostage in #TheMandalorian Chapter 10 looks like Scrapjaw Motito from 'The Force Awakens' He was the one that screamed at Rey when she was daydreaming pic.twitter.com/fAkKE0HnpF — Star Wars Facts (@SWTweets) November 11, 2020

Scrapjaw Motito is the name of the character who screamed at Rey while she was daydreaming back on Jakku. As you can see in the pictures above, Scrapjaw and Baby Yoda's kidnapper are identical.

This character appeared on Tatooine, not Jakku, but that doesn't really matter in a galaxy where people can travel from planet to planet fairly easily. It does say a lot, however, that Scrapjaw is seen on a desert planet in both appearances.

There hasn't been any confirmation from Disney that this was actually Scrapjaw kidnapping Baby Yoda on The Mandalorian. It could be a situation where there are many different beings that look identical due to the metal masks, similar to how all Jawas look exactly the same. Then again, this look is much more specific than that of the Jawas.

The timeline doesn't hinder the character from appearing in both The Mandalorian and The Force Awakens, either. The only real argument against this being Scrapjaw is that some believe Mando killed him in the episode. Mando traded his jetpack for Baby Yoda, only to send the pack high up into the sky and dropping the creature to the ground below. If that creature died, it couldn't be Scrapjaw, seeing as how The Force Awakens takes place after The Mandalorian. Then again, there was no evidence that the fall killed the being, so its survival could be easily explained.

Do you think the creature in The Mandalorian was Scrapjaw? Is there any chance we see him again? Let us know in the comments!