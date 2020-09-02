Star Wars: Jeff Goldblum Shares Love for The Mandalorian

✖

Actor Jeff Goldblum has been captivating audiences for decades, whether it be in ambitious genre films like The Fly or blockbusters like Jurassic Park, with one of his more eccentric roles being in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, as the actor recently teased he has another collaboration with Waititi on the way while also sharing his love for the filmmaker's accomplishments on the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Given that Waititi is currently developing a new Star Wars film, fans can't help but connect the dots and speculate that Goldblum could be heading to the galaxy far, far away, though Goldblum kept coy about what the future could hold.

"I'm a fan of it! I'm a fan, of course, of Taika Waititi. I adore him, always did before I even worked with him, and maybe we'll do something again together," Goldblum shared with Insider when discussing The Mandalorian. "We've talked about doing something else that has to be secret right now but I would do anything with him, sure. And Disney Plus are just a great bunch of people to be associated with. They are a wonderful family, how smart and sweet and kind they are."

Lucasfilm revealed this past May that Waititi would be co-writing a Star Wars movie with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, which he would also direct, though no details about the project's narrative have been revealed in the months since the announcement. With the Skywalker Saga having concluded last year and with the financial disappointments of Solo: A Star Wars Story, we could assume that the narrative will venture into uncharted territory, but with the first secured release date of a Star Wars movie not being until December of 2023, we likely shouldn't expect any updates on the project anytime soon.

One of Waititi's next projects is Thor: Love and Thunder, which could potentially see the return of Goldblum's Grandmaster and be the project he is hinting at.

Interestingly, Waititi's successful turn as the voice of IG-11 in The Mandalorian and his skills as a filmmaker made him a go-to choice to direct a Star Wars film, though he repeatedly shot down those reports, making the announcement of his film all the more surprising.

Stay tuned for details on the future of Star Wars and Taika Waititi's film.

