Star Wars: The Mandalorian Announces Launch of Mando Mondays

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian announced the launch of Mando Mondays. Over on the Disney+ Twitter account, they broke it all down. On the Star Wars YouTube channel, there will be games and interviews with the stars of the show including Pedro Pascal and Giancarlo Esposito. Star Wars hosts will be giving the viewers some added insight on Mondays as they travel through the upcoming season together. It makes sense that Disney and Lucasfilm are ramping things up with The Mandalorian’s dynamite performance last year. It was an absolute smash for Disney+ in the early days of the streaming service. The company has to be hoping for some of the same magic this fall as Mando opens up the season for WandaVision and the rest of the streaming platform’s lineup.

“We start very directly after the first [season] and he's going into very dangerous territory," Pascal said heading into Season 2. "He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways — not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don’t know how far he will go to do that, and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope.”

All that danger that Pascal was referring to comes from the Empire and Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon. The villain might not have appeared until late in the game during Season 1, but his presence was felt. That reality along with the appearance of the Darksaber has fans wondering if there’s some giant battle waiting for them at the end of the month.

“It’s so exciting for me to be in a show where I can wear a cape and own it, and where I can have a lightsaber and really own it,” Esposito said before arguing that his character will have, “a larger vehicle, hint-hint”also will spend some time with the precious Child. Still, no need to panic, as that might be an uneven showdown in favor of the little green one, but there is no way to know for sure what this series has in store for us.”

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” he told EW. The actor was nominated for an Emmy after his brief role in the show's first season. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

What are you hoping to see in Season 2 of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments!