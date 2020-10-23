Mando Mondays: Here's How to Get All of the New Star Wars: The Mandaldorian Merch

Disney recently announced a Mando Mondays program that coincides with the second season of their flagship Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Disney and Lucasfilm will be dropping new toys, collectibles, books, comics, and more from the series each week starting this Monday, October 26th.

Below you'll find details on the release schedule, what to expect, and where all of the new products will be available. A breakdown of the new items will be added here after they go live, so consider this to be your complete guide to Mando Mondays Week 1.

Mando Mondays Release Dates and Times

Mando Mondays events will occur each week starting on October 26th and running through December 21st. Technically, October 26th represents the second drop of new The Mandalorian merch as Disney announced a big wave of items back in September when the program was first announced. Mando Mondays products are expected to launch between 10 -10:30am PST 1 - 1:30pm EST on October 26th.

Mando Mondays: What to Expect

New Hasbro Black Series and Vintage Collection figures, playsets, and roleplay gear from The Mandalorian are a virtual certainty for Mando Mondays as are new Funko Pops. Given that these Mando Mondays events are well positioned for the holidays, we also expect Hasbro and Mattel to bring out the big guns with new Baby Yoda dolls and plush that go beyond what they've done previously.

We might also see new board games, LEGO sets and some wild card items like the wacky Polaroid Camera from the Mando Mondays launch wave. High end collectibles companies like Hot Toys will undoubtedly have some pricey figures from Season 2 up for pre-order as well.

Where Will the Mando Mondays Merch Be on Sale?

Mando Mondays toys, collectibles, clothing, games and more will be available via the retailers below. Note that many of the upcoming Mando Mondays items will be retailer exclusives.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ October 30th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.