Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Synopsis Revealed

Star Wars fans across the galaxy were treated to a great surprise on Tuesday, as Lucasfilm and Disney+ released the highly-anticipated trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. As expected, the trailer didn't reveal much about the story of the new season, but the footage and teases that were in the 90-second spot succeeded in building even more hype around the series. Along with the debut of the trailer, the first synopsis for The Mandalorian's sophomore season was also released, hinting at what's to come over the next eight episodes.

This new synopsis confirms what we already knew, that the new installment of the series will be focused on Mando and the Child, aka Baby Yoda, adventuring around the galaxy together. There will be new villains and allies that they meet along the way. Sadly, that's really all of the information revealed in the synopsis.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 2 below.

"The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

As many fans already know, we might be seeing a whole slew of Star Wars characters in the second season of The Mandalorian when it arrives next month, but none of their appearances have been confirmed just yet. The only glimpse of a new character in the trailer was of a mysterious, hooded figure played by Sahsa Banks. We do know, however, that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon will play an even bigger role in the series, after revealing in the Season 1 finale that he possessed the Darksaber.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito told EW. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns for its second season on October 30th.