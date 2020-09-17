Star Wars: The Mandalorian Voted Most-Anticipated Returning Fall TV Show

✖

Fall is upon us, which means that new slates of TV and movies are about to arrive, bringing us plenty of new content over the next several months. These lineups look a little bit different than normal years, due to the state of theaters and TV studios in the era of COVID-19, but there is still a lot arriving this fall that we can enjoy. As always, Rotten Tomatoes surveyed TV and movie fans about what they're most excited to see in the upcoming season. It should be no surprise that, when it comes to TV, people are stoked to see the return of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Rotten Tomatoes surveyed 1,000 people about the movies and TV shows arriving this fall, and those folks voted The Mandalorian as the most-anticipated returning show of the new season, topping the likes of Fargo, Star Trek: Discovery, and many others. There aren't quite as many options to choose from this time around, but it's still a solid achievement nonetheless.

October 30th will bring about the second season of The Mandalorian, picking up after the events of Season 1. Fortunately, production on Season 2 began as the first installment was ending, so filming was completed before the coronavirus shutdowns began.

Here are the 10 most-anticipated returning shows this fall, according to the survey:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fargo This Is Us The Crown His Dark Materials Star Trek: Discovery Bob's Burgers Superstore The Masked Singer Supernatural

And below are the 10 most-anticipated new shows coming this fall:

The Stand The Haunting of Bly Manor Ratched Animaniacs The Undoing Welcome to Blumhouse The Walking Dead: World Beyond Doctor Who Festive Special: Revolution of the Daleks The Equalizer Marvel's Helstrom

In addition to being named the most-anticipated returning show of the upcoming fall season, The Mandalorian was also voted one of the most bingeable shows on all of television. The Disney+ series came in at #2 behind Stranger Things, followed by Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, and The Office.

Are you excited for the arrival of The Mandalorian Season 2? Let us know in the comments!