Stargate Trends on Social Media as Fans Campaign for a Revival

Stargate fans are hoping to resurrect the dormant sci-fi franchise. Writer/producer Joseph Mallozzi helped spark the fire. Mallozzi worked on Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe. On Friday, he shared a tweet from the Stargate Now Twitter account. The tweet encouraged fans to retweet the #WeWantStargate hashtag at Stargate television producer Brad Wright, the co-creator of three Stargate television series, and the Twitter account of Stargate Command, the official online home of the Stargate franchise. The campaign was successful enough to make #WeWantStargate a top trending hashtag worldwide on Twitter. Fans will have to wait to see if their social media efforts are enough to get a new Stargate series made.

The Stargate franchise is owned by Metro-Goldwyn Meyer Inc. It began with Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich’s original Stargate movie in 1994. Wright and Jonathan Glassner turned the concept into the television series Stargate SG-1 in 1997. The series ran for 10 seasons, concluding in 2007. Two direct-to-DVD movies followed, wrapping up unfinished arcs from the series: Stargate: The Ark of Truth, and Stargate: Continuum.

By the time Stargate SG-1 ended, it had already spawned a spinoff series. Stargate Atlantis launched in 2004 and ran for five seasons, ending in 2009. That same year, another new Stargate series, Stargate Universe, debuted. It ran for two seasons, ending in 2011 and ending the franchise’s run on television.

In 2017, to coincide with the launch of Stargate Command, MGM launched Stargate Origins. The web series is a prequel told through 10 episodes, each 10-minutes in length. That brief return to the Stargate universe seems to have whet fans’ appetites for more.

The series was also timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Stargate SG-1 in 1997. The series featured a younger version Catherine Langford, who was played in SG-1 by Elizabeth Hoffman.

Stargate Origins was written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry and explored the history of Catherine and the Stargate. The series also stars Stargate Atlantis actress Ellie Gal as Professor Langford’s daughter, who goes on “an unexpected adventure to unlock the mystery of what lies beyond the Stargate in order to save Earth from unimaginable darkness.”

Stargate Command launched as the definitive homepage for Stargate fans. Fans could visit the site to watch every Stargate series – Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe – as well as the original Stargate film, Stargate: The Ark of Truth, and Stargate: Continuum. In October, the website announced it will transition its video content to YouTube in the coming year.

