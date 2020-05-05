The CW Releases New Character Posters for DC's Stargirl

The CW has released new character posters for DC's Stargirl, giving fans their best look yet at the cast of upcoming series set to debut on both DC Universe and The CW later this month. The series will follow Courtney Whitmore, a high school student whose life is turned upside down when her mother remarries and moves them to Nebraska. As Courtney soon discovers, there's more to her stepfather, Pat Dugan, than meets the eye as it turns out that he was once the sidekick to Justice Society of America hero, Starman.

"It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing," series creator Geoff Johns revealed in an interview last year. "And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting."

The series stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/STRIPE, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Rex Tyler/Hourman, Brian Stapf as Ted Grant/Wildcat, Henry Thomas as Charles McNider/Doctor Midnight, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster, and Nelson Lee as Dragon King.

The series joins both DC Universe's eclectic array of original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn, as well as The CW's roster of The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning.

