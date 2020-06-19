DC's Stargirl: Everyone's Got Parent Trouble in "Shiv Part Two" Synopsis

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Shiv Part Two", the eighth episode of Stargirl's first season set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, July 6 and on The CW on Tuesday, July 7. The episode is the follow-up to "Shiv Part One", which airs the previous week, that sees Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her Justice Society of America -- Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), and Rick Tyler/Hourman (Cameron Gellman) dealing with both the struggles of teamwork and their school's homecoming. "Shiv Part Two", as the title suggests, will focus a bit more on Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) who is dealing with her father's expectations -- though from the sound of things, there will be parental challenges all around.

As fans of the comics may know, Cindy's father is none other than the chilling Dr. Ito/Dragon King (Nelson Lee), a member of the Injustice Society that viewers of the series met in last week's "Wildcat". In comics, Cindy is also Shiv, a blade-wielding villain who only wanted to please her father and would face off with Courtney and S.T.R.I.P.E. Shiv would eventually be recruited into the Injustice Society herself. It's unclear yet how Stargirl will see Cindy become Shiv, but Lee previously teased that there will be some conflict between father and daughter along the way.

"I mean, any fans of Stargirl, they know, indeed, that Cindy Burman and even before, Cindy Burman is Dragon King's daughter. And that dynamic is amazing," Lee recently told ComicBook.com "It's like you said, there is, at the heart of this entire show, is family. And be it villains or the good guys, it's all comes with its own baggage. And mine has a lot of baggage when you think about you're dealing with a hundred year old father, who's spent his life experimenting on himself and others, trying to perfect himself, his daughter, to further his endeavors in the world domination."

He continued, "And that all translates so interestingly in Stargirl because Cindy's still dealing with just high school. She's dealing with boys and trying to be popular. And then she has to deal with her father who is in a lair, in this outfit, half reptile, half man, hundred-year-old man, giving her orders. It's an interesting thing. And I think that's where we get to have a lot of fun. And that's a great thing to start with. There's actually a lot of interesting humor that is woven in there by Geoff and the writers."

You can check out the synopsis for "Shiv Part Two" below.

THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER — After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat (Luke Wilson) decides they need to come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart). Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) lead an investigation into one of their own classmates. Neil Jackson, Trae Romano and Jake Austin Walker also star. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.

New episodes of DC's Stargirl debuts Mondays on DC Universe and airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Shiv Part Two" airs Monday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 7, respectively.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.