Station 19 Star Potentially Returning to Grey's Anatomy

Station 19 may have ended its run after seven seasons Thursday night on ABC, but it might not be the end for Jason George's Ben Warren. Deadline reports that George, whose character originated on Grey's Anatomy, may be headed back to the flagship series. Per the report, there is no formal deal currently in place but talks are ongoing with the goal of bringing the actor back to Grey's Anatomy full-time.

For those unfamiliar, George appeared on Grey's Anatomy starting in Season 6 and was a series regular for Seasons 12-14, departing the series in 2017 to star on the Station 19 spinoff — his character decided to leave medicine to become a firefighter. Like most of the actors on Station 19, George made periodic appearances on Grey's Anatomy after that thanks to various crossovers.

As for George going back over to Grey's Anatomy, the Station 19 series finale did open the door for the character to return to Grey Sloan. The final moments of the episode saw Warren reveal that he was leaving firefighting to go back to being a doctor, a decision he came to after realizing that while he was still a good doctor, an injury was keeping him from being a good firefighter.

George Has Previously Said He'd Be Open to a Grey's Return

Ahead of the Station 19 series finale, George said he was open to returning to Grey's Anatomy and that he thinks there's opportunity for more stories between his character and Miranda Bailey (played by Chandra Wilson) there.

"I like to think that there's still a Ben-Bailey, or Benley, story to tell," George said. "I think that's a possibility. There may be conversations."

Why Was Station 19 Cancelled?

Back in December, ABC announced that Station 19 would end with its seventh season and earlier this year, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich explained that the series' cancellation was simply a case of the story coming to its natural conclusion.

"Every show has its own journey so to speak. In the case of Station 19, it was time to bring that story to an end," Erwich said. "I love Station 19, and I think what's amazing about Station 19 is that it was yes, a spinoff of Grey's. But it really became its own show that stood on its own creatively and was fully realized and unique unto itself, and we've been very proud to have it on the air. I'm proud to be in business with Shonda [Rhimes] on that show."

What Is Station 19 About?

Debuting in 2018, Station 19 follows the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19. The series, a second spinoff of Grey's Anatomy (the first being Private Practice), stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda. It had been renewed for Season 7 back in April, at which time Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige took over as co-showrunners from Krista Vernoff.