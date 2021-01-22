Stephen Amell Hilariously Brings Bernie Sanders Meme Into The Arrowverse

✖

The Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has given birth to the Bernie Sanders Meme, which shows the Senator sitting in the most no-frills pose (and fashion) imaginable during the extravagant political event. Well, former Arrow star Stephen Amell is getting in on the trend while it's still hot: Amell has shared a new picture from behind-the-scenes of Arrow, which reveals Bernie Sanders hanging out on set with Amell and his Season 5 co-star Josh Segarra (who played Adrian Chase). As you can see from the fan reaction, Amell hit a masterful stroke with his Bernie meme concept:

It's hard to say why the Bernie Sanders meme has resonated so strongly (and quickly) with so many people. It wasn't exactly a surprise to see Sanders sitting in utilitarian garb, with a look on his face like he'd rather be getting to work than celebrating a transition of power. It's quintessential Bernie. However, given the way political memes have been going the past few years, something harmlessly dumb and silly like this, that everyone can enjoy, is a welcome change.

The true magic of the Bernie Sanders meme has been in seeing all the truly clever and hilarious ways that people are applying it. The average person and celebrities alike have been sharing photoshopped Bernie Meme concepts that are exploding and going viral. Ryan Reynolds did a Deadpool version of the meme that's pretty hilarious; Mark Hamill released an entire gallery of Star Wars Bernie Sanders memes that's pretty epic, and Paul Bettany is keeping things timely with a Bernie appearance in WandaVision.

As for Stephen Amell: Arrow is now over and its planned spinoff, Green Arrow and the Canaries has been canceled ahead of its premiere. However, the future is still looking good for Stephen Amell: his upcoming wrestling drama Heels has been generating good buzz and will be premiering on Starz presumably in 2021.

That's not to say everything has been rosy for Amell: 2020 was hard on him too, as Heels has struggled (like so many TV productions) to get things filmed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic; Amell himself was infected with COVID, and the actor physically injured his back doing stunts for Heels. Needless to say, he needs more lighthearted laughs in 2021 than most of us.

Stephen Amell will next be seen in Heels on Starz, which is planned to premiere in 2021.