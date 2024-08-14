Stephen Amell’s Heels Will Share a Home With WWE Raw Soon

Before The Iron Claw brought critical acclaim to professional wrestling stories told through a Hollywood lens, Heels was doing it on a weekly basis on Starz. The Stephen Amell-led wrestling drama tells the tale of Jack Spade (Amell) and his efforts to keep family-owned indie promotion Duffy Wrestling League afloat while simultaneously sharing the in-ring spotlight with brother Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig). Heels premiered in August 2021 and aired its sophomore season in Summer 2023. Days after Heels Season 2’s finale aired, Starz cancelled the program. Hope sprung anew for the show’s future as Netflix acquired Heels this past April.

Heels Heads to Netflix on September 15th

Heels is ready to move into its new home.

Netflix has announced that Heels Season 1 and Season 2 will be available to stream on its platform beginning on September 15th. Heels arriving on Netflix is the streaming giant’s latest investment into professional wrestling content, as just last year it produced Wrestlers, a docuseries telling the tale of Ohio Valley Wrestling’s business struggles and its wrestlers’ personal stories.

Roughly three months after Heels arrives on Netflix, Netflix will become the exclusive home of WWE Monday Night Raw. Netflix acquired the media rights to WWE’s flagship show this past January and will host the live broadcast for the next five years beginning in 2025.

Will Netflix Produce Heels Season 3?

Heels joining Netflix goes beyond just hosting its archive. Like the binge successes of Suits and Manifest before it, Netflix hopes Heels performs strong enough that it can produce more seasons under its banner. Netflix shares this ambition with Heels executive producer Mike O’Malley, who noted in Fall 2023 that the Heels team was seeking a network that wanted to continue the program.

“Netflix is very practical,” O’Malley said. “If a lot of people watch the show, then there’s a real chance that we can make more, and if people don’t, there’s no reason to make more. The acting performances are so authentic and so genuine by every actor in this series, and I am thrilled that this platform now will be allow more people see those performances.”

Coincidentally enough, Heels star Stephen Amell is set to led Suits: LA, a spinoff of the USA Network series that was made possible thanks to Suits‘s binge success on Netflix throughout 2023.

Heels Season 1 and Season 2 begin streaming on Netflix on September 15th.