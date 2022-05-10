Stephen Colbert Experiencing Possible COVID Recurrence, The Late Show Suspending New Episodes "Until Further Notice"

✖

The show is definitely not going on — at least for now. On Monday, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert announced that it will not be taping new episodes until further notice after host Stephen Colbert began to experience symptoms indicative of a recurrence of COVID-19. Colbert himself shared the news as well with the comment "worst sequel ever". Guests on Monday night's show were to have included Sarah Silverman, Shaquille O'Neal and a musical performance Sharon Van Etten. Additional guests set to have appeared this week included Jean Smart, Hugh Dancy, Jake Tapper, Ken Jeong, and Regina Spektor.

"Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID," the announcement read. "Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice."

Colbert announced last month that he had tested positive for COVID-19 which prompted the show's April 21st episode to be cancelled. Repeats aired for the following week. New episodes had resumed on May 2nd. Colbert is just the latest late-night television host to reveal a positive COVID-19 test. The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon, Late Night's Seth Meyer, and The Late Late Show's James Corden all have tested positive at one point or another though Colbert's recurrence is a bit unique within the late-night space.

Colbert has been open about his experience hosting The Late Show during the pandemic, as well as how his anxieties about the virus impacted his time as a performer.

"I'm glad to have relaxed into that vulnerable feeling because it makes you less nervous in general about being a public figure, let alone a public performer," Colbert explained in a 2021 interview with Variety. "It's like you're saying, 'Well, this is really what I'm like, and I hope that's OK with you.' And to find out that was OK was another level of becoming myself, of which this entire show has been a journey to."

The Late Show first returned to having in-person studio audiences back in June of 2021.

"Coming back to the live audience lets us say, 'Oh, this is great!' But I don't want to just be satisfied that we do the old form of The Late Show," Colbert revealed. "We've got to keep evolving. And I don't know what that is other than I know you always have to wear that idea on your nose in a little music stand with a little piece of sheet music that says 'Evolve' on it."

At this time, it's unclear when new episodes of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will return.