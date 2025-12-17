Stephen King’s Biggest Ever Movie Becomes #1 Streaming Hit, 8 Years Later (& There’s a Good Reason Why)

Stephen King’s history in cinema has been a wild one, with the horror author helping to fuel the creation of some of the creepiest movies to ever hit the screen. Thanks to Pennywise the Clown’s recent success, King’s body of work is finding audiences outside of movie theaters. It: Welcome to Derry might have just ended its first season, but this fact doesn’t mean that the killer jester isn’t still making waves. Thanks to the revelations of the season finale, HBO Max subscribers are taking the opportunity to explore Derry even further, pushing one major movie to the number one spot for the streaming service.

For December 17th, It: Chapter One is the number one-streamed movie on HBO Max, and it barely has any competition when it comes to the streaming food chain. The movie that takes second place, The Conjuring: Last Rites, trails behind Pennywise’s cinematic outing, with It nearly doubling the streaming numbers for the day. Thanks to outlet FlixPatrol, the 2017 horror film was confirmed to far and away be the winner of the streaming charts on HBO Max, with It: Welcome to Derry also beating out the competition quite a bit when it comes to television. If you didn’t have the chance to catch the creepy clown series, there’s a very good reason as to why people are heading back to Derry’s time on the silver screen following Welcome to Derry’s season finale.

In Derry, The End is The Beginning

One of the biggest revelations of It: Welcome to Derry’s first season finale was how Pennywise exists in this fictional Stephen King landscape. With the killer clown actually being an Eldritchian spider god, the dancing clown experiences time quite differently than normal human beings. In speaking with a distraught Marge in the recent finale, Pennywise reveals that he remembers the events of It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, hinting at the idea that his demise in the future might have been his birth. With the next season of the show seemingly set to explore the past of Derry, it means that each time we see Pennywise in the past, it will function as something of a sequel to what had come before.

While the second season of the series has yet to be confirmed by HBO Max, creator Andy Muschietti already has an idea for where he wants to take Pennywise next. Seemingly set to take place in 1935, this timeline would line up with the clown’s twenty-seven-year time cycle, introducing a familiar horror to Derry’s past. Muschietti has also confirmed in the past that he has a plan for three seasons of It: Welcome to Derry, most likely meaning that the show’s potential third season would focus on 1908. If the ratings are any indication, we haven’t seen the last of the dancing clown with an appetite for Derry’s youngest residents.

