Steve Carell Starring in New Netflix Comedy Based on Donald Trump’s Space Force

Last year, Trump infamously ordered the establishment of “Space Force,” a proposed sixth branch of the military. According to The New York Times, the this new branch would be “dedicated to protecting American interests in outer space.” While many believe this to be a ridiculous idea, there’s no denying that it’d be a brilliant concept for a television show.

Luckily, the team behind one of the greatest sitcoms ever made, The Office, thought so, too.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Carell is teaming back up with Greg Daniels, creator of the U.S. version of The Office, for a Netflix series that will be a “workplace comedy centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services — Space Force.”

The teaser trailer above describes the new series as follows:

“On June 18, 2018, the federal government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the Unites States Armed Forces. The goal of the new branch is ‘to defend satellites from attack’ and ‘reform other space-related tasks’… or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

According to THR, an episode count as not been revealed, but the series has been greenlit for a full season order and apparently Carell’s salary has “set a new overall record for talent.” The Space Force series wasn’t shopped around anywhere else, probably because Netflix knows what a draw Carell is. The Office is ranked as one of the streaming service’s most-watched acquired series.

Carell has been focusing on his film career ever since leaving the NBC sitcom, making his guest appearance in the 2013 finale his last on television. Since then, he’s starred in multiple films. His roles in The Big Short and Battle of the Sexes earned him Golden Globe nominations, and his role in Foxcatcher earned him an Academy Award nomination. This year he starred in Beautiful Boy and Welcome to Marwen, and is playing Donald Rumsfeld in the Awards Season contender, Vice.

Space Force won’t be the actor’s only upcoming return to television. He’s also expected to appear on Resse Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston‘s untitled morning show drama, which is one of Apple’s first scripted originals.

Greg Daniels has also been working hard since the end of The Office, seeing his co-creation Parks and Recreation through and executive producing People of Earth. The creator’s next big project is the sci-fi series Upload, which has a similar premise to fan-favorite Black Mirror episode, San Junipero.

Space Force doesn’t have a release date yet, but will be coming to a Netflix near you.