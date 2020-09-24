Steven Soderbergh Confirms More The Knick on the Way

✖

Steven Soderbergh's short lived TV series The Knick could be returning according to the auteur creator. Speaking in a new interview with The Playlist, he confirmed that series co-star André Holland and Oscar winner Barry Jenkins are developing a third season/reboot. In the interview he said, "Yeah. [André] and Barry took that on. I told them, ’Look, I had, I had my shot. Godspeed, take it in whatever direction you want.’” Soderbergh also confirmed that original creators/showrunners Jack Amiel and Michael Begler are also involved and have already written a pilot script for this new take.

“[André and Barry] came up with a really great approach with Jack and Michael,” Soderbergh added. “And that seems to be advancing rapidly. I just read the pilot, which is terrific.” He added that he's not super involved in the development of the series either, saying: "I’m very passive on that,” he said. “That’s all Barry’s baby.”

It's understandable why Soderbergh wouldn't be involved in the project as the filmmaker is busy as ever. In a previous interview with the outlet he revealed that when the COVID-19 quarantine first began he put all his energy into writing, penning three screenplays in less than two months.

“When the lockdown happened here in New York, in order to stay organized and stay sane, I decided I’m going to write,” Soderbergh said in May. “I’ve gotta go back to writing, so within the first six or seven weeks of the lockdown, I finished three different screenplays. One of them was a rewrite, one of them was an original, and one of them was an adaptation of a novel I’ve been wanting to do...The original a sequel to ‘Sex, Lies & Videotape. It was an idea that had been circling for a while and I felt like I came up with a way to get back into [the story] and so, I wrote it and I wanna make it.”

The original version of The Knick featured Holland in a supporting role with Clive Owen as the lead. It ran for two seasons on Cinemax before it was cancelled, but became a critical success upon release. Soderbergh would go on to be nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards for his direction with the series winning Outstanding Production Design for its first season.

Are you excited to see more of The Knick? Sound off in the comments below.