Steven Universe Future Shares New Poster

The first real significant details about Steven Universe Future, the upcoming epilogue series to the original Steven Universe TV show as well as Steven Universe: The Movie, have arrived! Not only do we now know that the new series will premiere on December 7th, but Cartoon Network has released the official trailer and more. That includes a new poster!

The official poster for Steven Universe Future, which has perhaps the best look yet at the new logo, is fairly standard and doesn’t reveal anything particularly new. It includes the main cast of Crystal Gems in the form of Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl, and Steven. The first three are sporting their looks from the end of the series while Steven instead shows off the new duds (and older body!) from the film. You can check it out below:

“Future is extremely meaningful to me because it’s a story we can only tell now, after the events of the original show, and the events of the movie,” Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar says. “This limited series is, for many of us who have been with the crew since the very beginning, our chance to reflect and to give the last few pieces of the puzzle we’ve been designing since 2012. But it’s also our chance to look forward, to work with new artists and writers and feature their voices within the Steven Universe universe. I’m so grateful to the team that came together on Future, and so excited for the world to see what’s next for Steven Universe.”

Here’s how Cartoon Network describes Steven Universe Future in the press release announcing these details:

“In the next installment, Steven Universe Future, after saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end. But as he runs out of other people’s problems to solve, he’ll finally have to face his own. Haunted by the past and lost in the present, Steven begins manifesting new, uncontrollable powers that the Crystal Gems have never seen from him before. What does it all mean, and what does Steven want for his future?”

What do you think about what we’ve seen of Steven Universe Future so far? Are you planning on watching it when it premieres? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!

Steven Universe Future is set to premiere with four back-to-back episodes on Saturday, December 7th, at 8PM ET. Cartoon Network has not yet announced how many episodes Steven Universe Future will be comprised of, but the press release indicates that additional episodes will continue to air after the premiere. When, where, and how many remains a mystery. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Steven Universe right here.