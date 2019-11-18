Steven Universe Future Trailer Teases Enemies, Allies, and the New Normal

A new promo for the upcoming epilogue miniseries Steven Universe Future surfaced online this morning. While the basic premise of Steven Universe Future as well as the general setting has been known since its announcement, the trailer showcases a whole slew of different Gems interacting in the world’s new normal — including both classic and new villains and allies. As Steven says in the video, “Life is a little different these days.”

The trailer, which clocks in at just under a minute, features a number of previously revealed odds and ends while expanding them and showing new corners of Steven and the Crystal Gem’s new normal. Despite the fact that the Diamonds have been dealt with, it seems that not all is settled — especially when it comes to Jasper, who seeming refuses to recognize Steven as Pink Diamond.

Perhaps most interesting here is the focus on Pink Pearl, the Pearl with the damaged eye that White Diamond used as a mouthpiece during the end of Steven Universe Season 5. We know that Pink Pearl was once under Pink Diamond — thus the color — thanks to a previous flashback, but it would appear that something sinister is going on with her in Steven Universe Future.

Here’s a brief description of Steven Universe Future, according to the official YouTube channel:

“After saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end. But as he runs out of other people’s problems to solve, he’ll finally have to face his own.”

Steven Universe Future does not currently have a release date, but given the “sneak peek” that appeared online today, one might be announced soon. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Steven Universe right here.