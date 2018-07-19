Unemployed Skeletor Interviews Stormy Daniels at the Watergate Hotel

Kevin Conn has brought back his Unemployed Skeletor (“Skelly” for short) character for a new interview with Stormy Daniels.

The interview, which apparently took place in the Watergate hotel, is actually the third such encounter Skelly has had with Stormy over the years. On his Instagram, Conn touted it as an event more than a decade in the making.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Conn, who has also written for comics like Lava-Roid, first created the Unemployed Skeletor for exactly the reason you would expect: to lampoon the longtime Masters of the Universe villain by peering into his future as a middle-aged, overweight has-been villain.

In the latest installment, not only does Daniels — the dancer and adult film actress whose notoriety recently surged on reports that she had a brief affair with U.S. President Donald Trump, and was paid not to reveal details — reteam with Skelly, but she does so while dressed as She-Ra, Princess of Power.

That last bit seems like a bit of serendipitous timing; the sketch was filmed long before the latest round of promotional images for Netflix’s upcoming She-Ra reboot raised a social media storm of controversy about her appearance.

Daniels and Conn are old friends, so they do not dwell on her recent tabloid exploits or her almost-immediately-dismissed arrest. The biggest nod to the Trump affair arguably comes in the decision to use the Watergate as a setting.

The Watergate, of course, was the hotel where agents of former U.S. President Richard Nixon broke into a Democratic Party office to steal information from his electoral opponent in 1972. Nixon later resigned to avoid impeachment.

Daniels herself has remained largely out of the fray regarding Trump, although her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has taken aim at the President repeatedly, including in a protest yesterday in which he referred to the embattled Republican as a “Manchurian Candidate.”

According to Conn, Daniels’s busy schedule meant that their time was limited, and while there may be additional videos in the future, none is currently planned and he has been jokingly referring to this largely-unrehearsed video as the third part in a “trilogy.”

Conn also recently re-uploaded a number of his Unemployed Skeletor and I Hate Earth comedy videos, which had been offline for some time.