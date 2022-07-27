Stranger Things' David Harbour Promises the Return of Hopper's Dad Bod

Stranger Things season 4 is officially available to be streamed on Netflix in it's entirety and it was definitely a fantastic watch. The series did a ton of new things during the season, with it featuring episodes that were movie length. It also brought back Detective Hopper (David Harbour) who was thought to be dead but was only teleported to Russia. Habour looks noticeably different this time around, ditching Hopper's gut for rock hard abs, and the actor is apologizing to fans for it. In a new interview with Variety, the Stranger Things star gives his thoughts on the characters new look.

"He wasn't popping pills anymore so you see him stuffing himself with chips and salsa instead," Harbour told the trade. "I don't want to play the same notes. So I said let's go for it and have him lose weight and shave his head and do something that is such a dramatic difference from Season 3. I'm sorry for all the fans who lost the dad bod, but I will tell you this: David Harbour will have dad bods in the future, I have no doubt."

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn.

