Stranger Things Drops Trailer for First Spinoff After Netflix Finale (& Confirms Release Date)

Stranger Things might have ended its run with Netflix last year, but the franchise has dropped the first trailer for a new spinoff keeping the franchise alive with a whole new adventure coming later this year. Stranger Things ended its run with Netflix after five long seasons and an explosive finale, but fans have always felt there was more room to explore with the franchise. It was the same for the Duffer Brothers as well as they are helping to steer a whole new spinoff taking Stranger Things‘ world and story in a fun new direction.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is a brand new animated series set in between the events of Stranger Things Seasons 2 and 3, and it reunites the original gang all together for a new animated adventure exploring a side of the series not seen before. Exploring an idea that the Duffers had during the main series that they weren’t able to flesh out, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 ahead of its release, as well as confirming that the animated Stranger Things spinoff will debut on April 23. Check it out in action below.

What Is Stranger Things: Tales From ’85?

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will be making its debut with Netflix later this year, and there are still many mysterious surrounding what to expect. Stranger Things franchise creators Matt and Ross Duffer are executive producing the new series together with Hilary Leavitt for Upside Down Pictures along with Shawn Levy at 21 Laps and Dan Cohen. Eric Robles serves as showrunner and executive producer with animation provided by Flying Bark Productions, the same studio behind projects such as What If…? and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

The new animated spinoff will also reveal a new version of the Stranger Things characters with a new voice cast behind them all including Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. “When we started talking about was there anything else we wanted to do with Stranger Things, this was one of our first ideas,” the Duffers revealed about the new animated series. But this might be it in terms of spinoffs.

Will Stranger Things Get More Spinoffs?

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 might be the first spinoff for the franchise, but it also might be the only one featuring the show’s original characters if the Duffers’ previous quotes have been anything to go by. Stranger Things’ story has come to an end for now, but the Duffers’ plans for potential live-action spinoffs don’t feature this original Hawkins characters and instead focus on other aspects of the lore. “We’re very early days on a live-action spinoff. But this is the end of the story for these characters of Hawkins, for the Upside Down,” Duffer explained to The Hollywood Reporter last year.

“It’s a different decade and different characters, but of course, still connected to the Stranger Things universe,” Duffer elaborated. Meaning that although the creators are excitedly developing more ideas to continue the franchise through spinoffs, this new animated series might be the only one bringing back these core characters for more adventures. If this show happens to be a success, then we could get more someday too since that seems to be on the table.

