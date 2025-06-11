Stranger Things Drops First Details For New Animated Series

Stranger Things is now in the works on a new animated series with Netflix, and has now dropped the first details for what to expect from Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Stranger Things is currently in the works on its fifth and final season with Netflix, but the franchise has become such a juggernaut that it’s not going to end anytime soon. The Duffer Bros. are now working on expanding the franchise with all kinds of potential new projects, and one of the new releases is unlike any of the others as it’s going to be a fully animated series now in development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 was one of the many projects that Netflix had brought to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year to showcase more of what they have in the works, and with it have revealed all sorts of new details. As reported by Variety, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has dropped some of the first story details about what fans can expect to see. But it’s still unclear as to whether or not (or how) this new animated series will tie into the events of the main series or feature new characters.

Netflix

What’s New for Stranger Things’ Animated Series?

According to the new update revealed during Annecy, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will feature Eric Robles of Flying Bark Productions (which is also going to be working on Netflix’s new Ghostbusters animated series) as showrunner. Stranger Things series creators Matt and Ross Duffer will be executive producing through their Upside Down Pictures production banner. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and Hilary Leavitt from Upside Down Pictures will also be overseeing the new series as executive producers as well. The first synopsis for its story has been revealed as well.

According to the new story logline, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is teased as such, “Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an epic new animated series.” But this logline also raises some questions about what could actually be happening in this new animated project as “the original characters” could either mean original characters for this series or characters from Stranger Things itself popping up in new animated adventures. Which also raises the question of potential returning cast members too.

What Does This Mean for Stranger Things?

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously said about the series in a statement with Netflix’s Tudum. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with –– the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues …”

No release window or date for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but Stranger Things’ main series is getting ready for its grand finale later this year. Stranger Things Season 5 has confirmed it will be launching across three different parts with the first four episodes of the final season on November 26th, three episodes then releasing on Christmas, and the series’ grand finale will be launching on New Year’s Eve.

HT – Variety