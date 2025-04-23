Stranger Things Reveals Title for New Netflix Animated Series (With First Look Coming Soon)

Stranger Things is now in the works on a new animated series for Netflix, and the official title for the new project has been revealed. Announced to be in the works back in 2023, Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have been working on a new Stranger Things animated series but have been playing coy about what to expect. While the first look at this new project was revealed last year to a select few, it seems like even more fans will be able to see the new project for themselves as it has been announced as part of the upcoming lineup for Netflix at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year.

Officially titled as Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, The Duffers will be serving as executive producers for the new animated series project through their Upside Down Pictures production banner. They will be joined by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and Eric Robles of Flying Bark Productions, which will be the animation studio bringing the new series to life (which is also going to be working on Netflix’s new Ghostbusters animated series as well)

What to Know for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

Netflix is still playing coy about what to expect from Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, but the title does imply a more anthology like nature of a series (or at least episodic adventures for new fans to enjoy). It’s yet to be revealed how this will tie into the main series, if at all, but it was originally announced alongside the final season of the main series. But what has been revealed is that the first look at the new animated series will be coming as part of Netflix’s new slate of animation featured during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival later this Summer.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement to Netflix’s Tudum. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with –– the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues …”

What’s Next for Netflix Animation?

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is currently listed as coming “soon” to Netflix, so there is unfortunately no release window or date announced for the new animated series yet as of the time of this publication. But thankfully, Netflix has a ton of new animated projects now in the works for a release in the near future. Along with showing off the first look at Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 later this Summer as part of Annecy, Netflix is also planning to show off the first look at many of their other works like Blue Eye Samurai Season 2, Ghostbusters and more.

As for Stranger Things itself, Season 5 is now in the works and will be ending the long running saga. It’s yet to be revealed when fans will get to see how it all ends, so now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened with the first four seasons now streaming with Netflix. It’s expected to release some time later this year, so it likely won’t be too much longer before we all get to find out how this is going to end for everyone in Hawkins (and maybe even continue through new animated adventures later).