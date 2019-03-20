The ‘Stranger Things’ Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is Available to Pre-Order

It’s been a long time coming, but the Stranger Things Season 3 trailer debuted this morning and it looks like it will be worth the wait. The show returns on July 4th, but you won’t have to wait quite as long to play the Dungeons & Dragons campaign featured in the show.

The Dungeons & Dragons Stranger Things Starter Set arrives on May 1st, and it allows players “to experience the D&D adventure Stranger Things character Mike Wheeler created for his friends”. According to the description, the campaign is “Hunt for the Thessalhydra”, which would mean the campaign they played on Christmas Eve after Will’s return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The set includes five Stranger Things character sheets that are based on classes used in the show (like Will the Wise and Dustin the Dwarf). It also includes two exclusive Demogorgon figures (one of which players can paint and customize), as well as detailed rules, an adventure book, and game dice. Could there be some hits about Season 3 in there? There’s only one way to find out…

You can pre-order a copy of the set on Amazon for $24.99 with shipping slated for May 1st. The listing has also been updated with new images that give you a closer look at the set’s contents.

On a related note, Dungeons & Dragons fans have a new publication to be excited about called Ghosts of Saltmarsh. The new book will bring the most popular classic nautical adventures from the first edition of D&D as well as Dungeon magazine to the fifth edition. These adventures include The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh, Danger at Dunwater, The Final Enemy, Salvage Operation, Isle of the Abbey, Tammeraut’s Fate, and The Styes.

Ghosts of Saltmarsh is slated to arrive on May 21st, but now is definitely the time to get your pre-order in. At the time of writing, the book is only $29.79 via Amazon – a whopping 40% off. The book is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best price that occurs between the time your order and the release date. The deal is already down a bit from a 42% high, so lock this one in while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.