Stranger Things Edit Adds Beetlejuice to Netflix Series

Netflix released the fourth season of their hit series Stranger Things, and it definitely did some major stuff. The series finally revealed who's been the cause of all of the insane stuff that's been happening in Hawkins, Indiana since the first season. Turns out that the first subjects from the program that gave Eleven her abilities was sent into the upside down by El and has been wreaking havoc since then. Vecna, aka One chose three victims to open some major gates into the Upside Down with one of those victims being Max Mayfield. In order to avoid getting murdered by Vecna, Max had to listen to one of her favorite songs repeatedly to avoid the antagonists psychic grasp. Now, one fan has altered one of the scenes with Beetlejuice replacing Vecna.

In the mash-up we see Max listening to Jump In Line (Shake Senora) from Beetlejuice as opposed to Kate Bush's Running Up A Hill. We also see Michael Keaton's "Ghost With the Most" replace Vecna during a pivotal moment in the Upside Down. The edit really feels like it fits in the Stranger Things universe, but the original version will probably make fans happier. You can check out the video below!

I think Lucas grabbed the wrong cassette. pic.twitter.com/DnMFwL5qtx — Bell Brothers (@hellobellbros) August 16, 2022

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross previously told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

