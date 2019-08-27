We Really Needed These Alexei and Robin Stranger Things Funko Pops

Funko’s last wave of Stranger Things figures were unveiled on July 4th – the same day that Season 3 debuted on Netflix. Many fans would agree that Season 3 was the best season of Stranger Things thus far, and Funko has only scratched the surface of it. Today, they crossed two big figures off their to-do list.

Stranger Things Funko Pops of Robin Buckley wearing her Scoops Ahoy uniform while holding her “You Rule / You Suck” chart (verdict: you suck) and the loveable Russian scientist Alexei drinking a Slurpee (cherry of course) are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Inside that link you’ll also find previous releases in the Stranger Things Funko Pop collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Funko news, Funko and Entertainment Earth launched this graffiti splattered Jokerized Batman exclusive Pop this morning, and it was still available to order right here at the time of writing with shipping slated for November.

If you don’t have Funko’s other Batman Joker figures, you can still get the SDCC exclusive Suicide Squad Funko Pop on eBay here and the Loot Crate exclusive Pop on eBay here. The Batman v Superman exclusive figure upon which the new Funko Pop is based can also be ordered on eBay here.

Getting back to Stranger Things, if you haven’t seen Season 3 yet, head on over to Netflix right away. The synopsis reads:

“It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.