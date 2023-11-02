Stranger Things Little People Enter The Upside Down With Three Exclusive Collector Sets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stranger Things won't return for its final season on Netflix until 2024, but Stranger Things Day 2023 will help to fill the void on November 6th with new merch, promos, and more. On the merch side, Fisher-Price is celebrating with three new Stranger Things-themed sets in their Little People Collector lineup.

If you're unfamiliar, Fisher-Price put an pop culture spin on their iconic Little People toys with Collector lineup of special edition figures that are targeted for adults. The 2.5-inch figures in the sets are based on characters from classic shows and movies that come in elaborate packaging that's loaded with Easter eggs for fans. The Stranger Things collection is no different. In fact, they went above and beyond with this collection, offering three different, retailer exclusive options for fans of the series. These options are as follows:

Little People Collector Stranger Things Castle Byers Special Edition Set ($29.99) – Amazon Exclusive: Features Upside Down-inspired packaging with figures of Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, Will Byers and the Demogorgon.

Fisher-Price Little People Collector: Stranger Things Max's Song Collector Set ($29.99) – Target Exclusive: This set highlights Max's escape from Vecna with figures of Max Mayfield, Lucas Sinclair, Steve Harrington, Dustin Henderson, and Vecna.

Fisher-Price – Little People Collector Stranger Things Hellfire Club Figures ($24.99) – Best Buy Exclusive: This set includes Hellfire Club members Eddie Munson, Dustin Henderson, Mike Wheeler, and Erica Sinclair.

How Will Stranger Things End?

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season in 2024.