Stranger Things Day Countdown Teaser Released

It's officially November, and while Halloween may be over, that doesn't mean there won't be some upcoming chances to celebrate horror. November 6th marks Stranger Things Day, the annual celebration of the beloved series that usually comes with some new promotional materials or teasers. The fifth season of Stranger Things is set to be its last, and it's expected to be released next year, which means this could be the last Stranger Things Day before the series ends. Today, the official account for Stranger Things shared a little countdown teaser showing a VCR that reads 11:06, which means fans can expect more content coming within then next five days.

"time to hit rewind. we're taking a look back on our time in Hawkins #strangerthingsday," Stranger Things shared. You can check out the post below:

time to hit rewind. we're taking a look back on our time in Hawkins #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/6AlTBiZ89T — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 1, 2023

Will Stranger Things Get a Spin-Off?

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer previously confirmed they plan to start developing a spin-off of the series sooner rather than later. In a funny turn of events, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) is the only actor from the beloved series who knows what the spinoff is about. Apparently, the young star guessed the premise and he previously shared with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he's been sworn to secrecy.

"We were on set filming Stranger Things 4 and we were all talking about if there's going to be, like joking, 'Oh they're all going to have us back in 20 years and we're all going to fat and old,' that kind of thing," Wolfhard shared. "And then I was like, 'But if you guys are actually going to do a spin-off, it should be this...' And then I said it, and the Duffers looked at each other and looked at me and they were like, 'Could we talk to you for a second?' And then they pulled me off and they were like, 'That is the idea. Who told you?' and I was like, 'No one,' and they were like 'What do you mean? You just came up with it?' and I was like, 'Well, no, I just thought that that would be a cool way to expand.' It was really funny and they were like 'Okay, well... don't tell anyone.'"

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season in 2024. Stay tuned for more updates about the series.