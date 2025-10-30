Stranger Things May Have Just Spoiled Two Major Pieces of Season 5 for Fans Really Paying Attention

Key details about Stranger Things Season 5 have seemingly been spoiled by Netflix – but not how you might’ve expected. The full, final trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 has recently dropped, bringing with it our biggest and best look yet at the new season, and some interesting reveals. There’s more of Eleven’s advancing powers, as she sends out an energy blast that pushes its way through all of Hawkins, while Will (or William) Byers comes face to face with Vecna. Needless to say, potential Season 5 spoilers ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even more interesting, though, is what fans have uncovered in the officially released still images to go along with the trailer. Diving into the meta data, X account @UpsideDownScoop revealed that several of these include the episode and time stamp of the moment being shown. There are lots of these, but two in particular are worth paying attention to. First up, there’s that shot of Will and Vecna, which seemingly comes from the very end of Season 5, Episode 4:

Secondly, there’s a shot of Dustin Henderson and Steve Harrington, both looking rather battered and bruised. As per the info, it’s taken from Episode 6:

UpsideDownScoop spotted the time codes in the meta data first, but ComicBook has corroborated the same meta data from the press site images are present. It’s very possible that this could be wrong, but the time code for the first one, for example, aligns with previously announced run times of the final episodes.

What This Means For Stranger Things Season 5

Play video

The trailer already showed us Will and Vecna’s meeting, wherein the Upside Down villain, formerly known as Number 1 (formerly known as Henry Creel), says Will is going to “help” him one last time. But the image code seemingly confirms its placement at the very end of Episode 4, “Sorcerer,” which would mean this is the cliffhanger ending of Vol. 1. If true, then viewers will have to wait from Thanksgiving to Christmas Day to find out what Vecna has planned for Will.

This could also be a sign of how the final season’s story is shaping up. Based on the trailer, the early goings will feature life under quarantine and the kids back at school, with the part of the Upside Down that made its way into Hawkins shut off. But those struggles are going to gradually become bigger and the threats ramp up, leading to Vecna’s full arrival in Episode 4. That would then mean Vol. 2, at least in part, could be about the gang having to go into the Upside Down to rescue Will, or, if he stays in the real world as Vecna’s spy (as has been theorized), they have to attempt to break him free from the villain’s control. It’s also worth noting the shot of Joyce Byers above too, which comes just a couple of minutes before the Will/Vecna scene, making that even more harrowing.

As for Steve, this might at least come as some relief. It’s long been speculated that he’s one of the characters who will die in Stranger Things Season 5 (and, indeed, fans have been worrying about him for several seasons). That hasn’t been ruled out, but he will at least make it to partway through episode 6, over two-thirds of the way through the season, so you can be a little more relaxed watching those early installments. While at least one or two main characters are expected to perish in the final season, though, it is perhaps more likely those deaths would be saved for either the penultimate episode or the finale itself, to make from a more dramatic (and potentially devastating) denouement.

Stranger Things Season 5 release dates:

Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-4) – Thanksgiving/November 27th, 2025, only on Netflix.

Vol. 2 (Episodes 5-7) – Christmas Day, only on Netflix.

Vol. 3 (Episode 8, the series finale) – New Year’s Eve on Netflix and in selected theaters.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!