‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Adds Cary Elwes and Jake Busey to Cast

Stranger Things season 3 continues to add some impressive new cast members to its lineup, with the latest being Saw star Cary Elwes and The Predator star Jake Busey.

Deadline reports that Elwes will play Mayor Kline and Busey will play a character named Bruce. No other details were revealed, which is not surprising: the plotline for Stranger Things season 3 is a total mystery right now, so how the mayor or “Bruce” factor in is an equally big question.

Here’s what we currently know:

Another recent casting update informed us of a little more in terms of story details: Lucas’ sister Erica has been upgraded to series regular in season 3, and her character arc will see her raising an army of her young friends to help defend the town of Hawkins. That little tidbit says a whole lot, given where we left things in season 2, with the “Mind Flayer” monster from the Upside Down zeroing in on Eleven, watching over her from the dark dimension.

Eleven exposed her power to the Mind Flayer when she closed down the portal to the Upside Down that was opened in the Hawkins research lab. After seeing the dark entity possess Will in season 2, there’s a real danger that Eleven could become the Mind Flayer’s next target. After all: if her power can close a portal to the Upside Down, then maybe she can open one too…

If characters like Erica are rallying the townspeople, and the mayor is involved, it’s not hard to imagine Stranger Things season 3 breaking into a much bigger set of events, which sees the forces of the Upside Down invading Hawkins in a way that the existence of the otherworldly beings is no longer able to be swept under the rug. That would make for a pretty drastic situation for Will, Mike, and Co. – especially if Eleven is perceived to be a threat because of her powers, or because the Mind Flayer forces her to do something terrible to the people of Hawkins.

The Duffer Brothers have shown some smart precision when it comes to pacing the crescendo of the series story arc. Now, at the height of its popularity (and budget), Stranger Things season 3 is poised to deliver a blockbuster movie-level third season.