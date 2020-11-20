Stranger Things: Robert Englund Headlines Season 4 Cast Additions

The cast and crew of Netflix's mega-hit Stranger Things have returned to the set to continue filming Season 4 of the series, following a long hiatus. All of the beloved stars from the series are returning, including Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, but this new season will also see some fresh faces joining the already-impressive cast. On Friday, Netflix announced eight new cast members joining Stranger Things in Season 4.

Of all the names joining the new season's cast, the most prominent is easily Robert Englund, a horror icon that originated the role of Freddy Krueger in 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street. Seeing as how Stranger Things is all about '80s nostalgia, and that the series is heavily influenced from the horror and sci-fi films of that era, casting Englund makes perfect sense. He'll be playing a man named Victor Creel, who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a terrible murder in the 1950s.

Englund is just the tip of the iceberg for the new season of Stranger Things. Other newcomers include The Twilight Saga's Jamie Campbell Bower, Booksmart breakout Eduardo Franco, and Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha.

You can check out all of the new additions and their character bios below!