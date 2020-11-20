Stranger Things: Robert Englund Headlines Season 4 Cast Additions
The cast and crew of Netflix's mega-hit Stranger Things have returned to the set to continue filming Season 4 of the series, following a long hiatus. All of the beloved stars from the series are returning, including Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, but this new season will also see some fresh faces joining the already-impressive cast. On Friday, Netflix announced eight new cast members joining Stranger Things in Season 4.
Of all the names joining the new season's cast, the most prominent is easily Robert Englund, a horror icon that originated the role of Freddy Krueger in 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street. Seeing as how Stranger Things is all about '80s nostalgia, and that the series is heavily influenced from the horror and sci-fi films of that era, casting Englund makes perfect sense. He'll be playing a man named Victor Creel, who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a terrible murder in the 1950s.
Englund is just the tip of the iceberg for the new season of Stranger Things. Other newcomers include The Twilight Saga's Jamie Campbell Bower, Booksmart breakout Eduardo Franco, and Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha.
You can check out all of the new additions and their character bios below!
Robert Englund
Robert Englund aka Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. pic.twitter.com/QsuaGTVqDf— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020
Eduardo Franco
Eduardo Franco aka Argyle: Jonathan’s new BFF. We stan a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza. pic.twitter.com/CzEJ8fRKWM— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020
Jamie Campbell Bower
Jamie Campbell Bower aka Peter Ballard is a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand? pic.twitter.com/hUlhKV9pwc— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020
Sherman Augustus
Sherman Augustus aka Lt. Colonel Sullivan. He's an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all. pic.twitter.com/kCCr1w7jbF— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020
Mason Dye
Mason Dye aka Jason Carver is a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel. pic.twitter.com/HODaBaZaqL— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020
Tom Wlaschiha
Tom Wlaschiha aka Dmitri, a smart and charming Russian prison guard. But can he be trusted? pic.twitter.com/oony5ss28t— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020
Nikola Djuricko
Nikola Djuricko aka Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter. .....Same. pic.twitter.com/4g1yUWkXBL— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020
Joseph Quinn
Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson. He's the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club. pic.twitter.com/Hase8xIfsu— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020