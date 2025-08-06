A Big Stranger Things Season 5 Theory May Have Just Been Debunked

Series creator Ross Duffer might have just cast doubt on a long-rumored theory concerning one of the episode titles for Stranger Things‘ much anticipated fifth and final season. We first caught wind of the episode titles for Stranger Things season 5 over a year ago, but the full title of the season’s upcoming second episode hasn’t been revealed in its entirety. While there has long been speculation that the episode will be titled “The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler,” a new Instagram post shared by Ross Duffer – one half of the Duffer brothers – has confused this idea.

“‘The Crawl’ is our favorite, most eventful first episode since Season 1,” Ross Duffer reveals, referring to the first episode of Stranger Things season 5. “‘The Vanishing of…’ (yeah yeah you think you know who blah blah) has by far the craziest cold open we’ve ever done. One of the sequences we’re most proud of this season,” he continues, casting doubt on the idea that it’s actually Holly Wheeler who fills in the gaps. This episode title calls back to Stranger Things season 1’s premiere, “The Vanishing of Will Byers,” but it’s still unclear who disappears in season 5.

One scene in the first trailer for Stranger Things season 5 seems to suggest that both Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) and her mother, Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono), will be hunted and seek refuge in their bathtub. This could lead to one member of the Wheeler family vanishing, so it certainly could be Holly who completes this episode title. Other members of the Wheeler family could also be at risk, however, including Karen, father Ted (Joe Chrest), oldest child Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and, of course, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), whose disappearance may mirror that of his best friend’s from season 1.

It would be a dark twist of fate for Stranger Things season 5 to directly copy the series’ premiere. Even so, season 5, episode 2 could be titled “The Vanishing of Will Byers,” putting Noah Schnapp’s troubled teen on the chopping block again. Will Byers has been through the ringer since being dragged into the Upside Down by the Demogorgon in Stranger Things’ premiere – he survived there alone for a week, became the Mind Flayer’s pawn, and painfully examined his own identity and sexuality, but it would make sense for Will to still be at the center of the story.

Another interesting twist could take us back to the original events of Stranger Things season 1’s “The Vanishing of Will Byers,” but instead telling us this story from Will’s perspective. He spent a week alone in the Upside Down, but we only saw snippets of it, so have no idea what connection he may still have to the Upside Down’s inhabitants – including Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). While any character, including Holly Wheeler, could fill in the gap in this episode title, Stranger Things season 5, episode 2 could force us to revisit the tragic events of the series’ original storyline.

Stranger Things season 5 will release four episodes on November 26, 2025, then a further three more on December 25, 2025, before the series finale hits Netflix on December 31, 2025.

