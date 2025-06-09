Stranger Things Season 5’s Trailer Made It Almost Certain One Original Character Won’t Survive

The first trailer for Stranger Things season 5 has finally been released, revealing an intense final chapter for the popular series that could spell bad news for one original character. One of Netflix’s flagship series, Stranger Things, was originally planned to run for four seasons, but will be returning for a fifth and final season in November 2025. Developed by the Duffer Brothers as an homage to 1980s pop culture with investigative elements, the supernatural series is bound to conclude with some seriously intense twists, perhaps including a death that may have been a long time coming.

At the core of Stranger Things has always been a gang of children residing in Hawkins, Indiana, who meet Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and learn about a mysterious and dark underworld, the Upside Down, that contains monstrous creatures. The group consists of Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who incites the gang’s involvement with the Upside Down when he’s abducted and taken to the twisted dimension in season 1. Will is expected to have a key role in Stranger Things season 5, but this might not end well.

During the “Date Announcement” released by Netflix on May 31, 2025, which also acted as the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 5, Will Byers played a crucial role that could hint at his upcoming storyline. In one striking moment, Will screams “Run! Run!,” presumably to his friends, which proves we’ll get a very heated and high-octane sequence for Schnapp’s character. It would not at all be surprising if this moment ended with Will sacrificing himself to save his friends, which would be a fantastic and emotional full-circle moment for him.

The fact that it was Will Byers being taken to the Upside Down in Stranger Things season 1 that kick-started the entire story means his demise would be the most meaningful and impactful sacrifice. Yes, characters have been fighting for years now to protect Will, and his death in season 5 might seem predictable, but if someone’s going to die, which is clearly being set up for season 5, it would make the most sense for it to be Will. This would offer Schnapp the opportunity to deliver a heartfelt and powerful performance, following on perfectly from season 4.

Stranger Things season 4 saw Will Byers go on a journey of discovery regarding his sexual identity and romantic feelings for Mike Wheeler. It may be a shame for Stranger Things to kill its main LGBT+ character, but Will’s death has been foreshadowed since the very first season, so we’re convinced it will come to fruition in season 5. Stranger Things’ final chapter seems to be the darkest and most poignant era of the series, and having Will Byers finally lay down his life to save his friends and family would be an incredible way to help conclude the legendary show.

Which characters do you think might be in danger in Stranger Things season 5? Let us know in the comments! The final season will stream its first batch of episodes on November 26th, followed by the final batch on December 31st.